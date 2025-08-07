Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 272.92 croreNet profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 3.42% to Rs 46.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 272.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 260.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales272.92260.01 5 OPM %18.2019.14 -PBDT70.0367.73 3 PBT61.3358.24 5 NP46.9345.38 3
