Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 43.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 2100.54 croreNet profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 43.64% to Rs 206.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 2100.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1815.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2100.541815.14 16 OPM %19.8418.53 -PBDT393.71301.00 31 PBT294.26207.41 42 NP206.95144.08 44
