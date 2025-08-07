Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit rises 51.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 4.14 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power rose 51.41% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.144.38 -5 OPM %37.2036.99 -PBDT4.784.36 10 PBT3.002.25 33 NP2.681.77 51
