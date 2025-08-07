Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 123.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 150.92 croreNet profit of Atul Auto rose 123.48% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 150.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales150.92133.01 13 OPM %6.635.68 -PBDT7.805.85 33 PBT3.251.35 141 NP2.951.32 123
