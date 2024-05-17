Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 27.64 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 51.35% to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 57.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 83.44% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.27.6423.6157.0450.5522.4317.4524.3016.525.613.7711.637.214.062.536.314.592.991.635.043.33