Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 95.53% to Rs 10.07 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 95.53% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.075.15 96 OPM %-6.26-21.17 -PBDT0.10-1.10 LP PBT0.02-1.23 LP NP0.02-1.23 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

