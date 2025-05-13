Thomas Cook (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.33% to Rs 1968.86 croreNet profit of Thomas Cook (India) rose 13.96% to Rs 64.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.33% to Rs 1968.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1663.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.81% to Rs 254.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 259.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 8139.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7299.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1968.861663.82 18 8139.577299.35 12 OPM %4.995.48 -5.865.97 - PBDT127.9193.48 37 527.06472.54 12 PBT91.5560.69 51 385.18344.93 12 NP64.5756.66 14 254.33259.03 -2
