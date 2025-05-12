Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales decline 11.30% to Rs 1494.15 crore

Net loss of Raymond Lifestyle reported to Rs 44.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 235.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.30% to Rs 1494.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1684.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.56% to Rs 38.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2644.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 6176.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6535.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1494.151684.55 -11 6176.746535.41 -5 OPM %0.9114.62 -7.5714.33 - PBDT45.77241.90 -81 443.64895.28 -50 PBT-45.31171.69 PL 122.29648.98 -81 NP-44.95235.58 PL 38.192644.72 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon