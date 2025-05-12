Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 380.74 croreNet profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 26.91% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 380.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 360.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.22% to Rs 37.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 1525.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1392.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales380.74360.20 6 1525.881392.31 10 OPM %11.7813.03 -11.5112.26 - PBDT34.6637.71 -8 137.40135.29 2 PBT12.8117.75 -28 50.9560.89 -16 NP9.4012.86 -27 37.9445.83 -17
