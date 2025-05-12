Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.17% to Rs 28.73 croreNet profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 20.22% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.17% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.33% to Rs 33.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 98.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.7318.88 52 98.5869.62 42 OPM %80.5186.60 -80.2975.48 - PBDT11.968.71 37 43.4224.27 79 PBT11.808.59 37 42.8823.76 80 NP7.556.28 20 33.2318.53 79
