Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 1589.53 croreNet profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 72.35% to Rs 75.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 272.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1589.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1845.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.57% to Rs 557.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 879.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 6350.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6413.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1589.531845.60 -14 6350.806413.78 -1 OPM %8.3613.05 -13.6514.13 - PBDT134.52379.43 -65 871.781048.83 -17 PBT108.34356.63 -70 777.99963.21 -19 NP75.48272.98 -72 557.88879.56 -37
