Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 2118.94% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 721.10% to Rs 757.55 croreNet profit of Raymond Realty rose 2118.94% to Rs 66.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 721.10% to Rs 757.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales757.5592.26 721 OPM %12.0715.01 -PBDT82.652.79 2862 PBT77.202.41 3103 NP66.793.01 2119
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST