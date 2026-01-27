Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 2118.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 721.10% to Rs 757.55 crore

Net profit of Raymond Realty rose 2118.94% to Rs 66.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 721.10% to Rs 757.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.757.5592.2612.0715.0182.652.7977.202.4166.793.01

