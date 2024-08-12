RBI Central Board Of Directors reviews global and domestic economic situation

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The 609th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held recently at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, addressed and interacted with the Directors in the Central Board. The Finance Minister in her address outlined the vision of the Union Budget 2024-25, its focus areas and the expectations from the financial sector. The Finance Minister also underlined the priorities for Viksit Bharat. The Directors complimented the Finance Minister on the Budget and shared their views. The Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility.