Friday, June 06, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI cuts repo rate by 50bps to 5.50%, CRR by 100 bps

RBI cuts repo rate by 50bps to 5.50%, CRR by 100 bps

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its second bi-monthly monetary policy held on 6 June 2025 decided to reduce benchmark repo rate by 50bps bringing it to 5.50% from 6%. This is the third rate cut in a row. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on the 4th, 5th and 6th of June to deliberate and decide on the policy repo rate. After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and the outlook, the MPC decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent with immediate effect.

 

The MPC also decided to change the stance from accommodative to neutral. After having reduced the policy repo rate by 100 bps in quick succession since February 2025, under the current circumstances, monetary policy is left with very limited space to support growth, the governor noted. From here onwards, the MPC will be carefully assessing the incoming data and the evolving outlook to chart out the future course of monetary policy in order to strike the right growth-inflation balance, he added. Meanwhile, to further provide durable liquidity, RBI decided to reduce the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points (bps) to 3.0 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) in a staggered manner during the course of the year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades near 24,800 level; RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50%

Nifty trades near 24,800 level; RBI cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50%

IREDA launches QIP with floor price of Rs 173.83/share

IREDA launches QIP with floor price of Rs 173.83/share

Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

Imagicaaworld ENT inks Rs 275 cr facility agreement with HDFC Bank for park business acquisition

Imagicaaworld ENT inks Rs 275 cr facility agreement with HDFC Bank for park business acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon