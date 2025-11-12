Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI deputy governor highlights importance of outcome-based regulation

RBI deputy governor highlights importance of outcome-based regulation

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Shri Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, has highlighted regulatory gaps in governance in a speech. He noted that boards must own outcomes, not paperwork. A diverse and independent board keeps an organisation on track by overseeing compliance, risk, culture, and ethics. Directors must exercise their duty of care and duty of loyalty. He noted that in large conglomerates, risk does not stop at the boundaries of individual entities. Boards should see the whole, not just the parts. Two steps help. First, ring-fence critical entities so a local problem does not become a group crisis.

Swaminathan also talked about risk management and compliance. Internal audit tests the system independently. The Heads of assurance functions (the Chief Risk Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Head of Internal Audit) must have access to the board and to any business line that can create material risk. They should have adequate budgets and full access to information. Decisions on their appointment and removal should rest with the board. Weak lines of defence are to be seen as a board failure, not a staffing glitch.

 

He noted that Modern business is not tidy. A listed company can be part of a conglomerate with banks, NBFCs, insurers, brokers, payment firms, tech subsidiaries, overseas arms, and associates. The regulatory map is equally rich. In such an environment, regulators must balance entity and activity-based regulation. Regulate the activity wherever it happens, and keep stronger rules for entities that hold public trust. Regulators should scale requirements to risk and complexity. He also noted importance of outcome-based regulation, calibrated to market maturity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag to invest in Bengaluru-based start up Nimble Vision

Va Tech Wabag to invest in Bengaluru-based start up Nimble Vision

RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

India poised to become the world's leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and medical value tourism, says Piyush Goyal

India poised to become the world's leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and medical value tourism, says Piyush Goyal

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon