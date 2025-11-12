Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag to invest in Bengaluru-based start up Nimble Vision

Va Tech Wabag to invest in Bengaluru-based start up Nimble Vision

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Through its BLUE SEED initiative

Va Tech Wabag announced its first commitment for investment under BLUE SEED in Nimble Vision, a Bengaluru-based start-up building advanced indigenous DeepTech solutions for water conservation, automation, and real-time analytics. BLUE SEED is a strategic initiative by WABAG to support WATERPRENEURS and scale innovative water-tech startups.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening Indias self-reliant water technology ecosystem X combining Nimble Visions DeepTech innovation with WABAGs global experience to accelerate digital transformation in water infrastructure and enable better water accountability across municipalities, industries, and residential users.

The Strategic Investment will help Nimble Vision to:
h - Expand IoT-based automation systems for water supply, treatment, and distribution
h - Enhance AI-driven predictive analytics for leakage detection, energy optimization, and water quality management
h -Accelerate the development of indigenous smart sensors and controllers under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative
h - Deploy scalable water conservation and automation platforms across municipalities, industries, and communities

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

RBI recognises Self-Regulated PSO Association as a self regulated organisation for payment system operators

India poised to become the world's leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and medical value tourism, says Piyush Goyal

India poised to become the world's leading destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and medical value tourism, says Piyush Goyal

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

EUR/USD lingers around 1.1600 mark, German economic confidence weakens

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

DXY sustains hold around 99.50 mark; Developments on US govt shutdown and Fed speakers to be closely watched

INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

INR edges lower amid mild rebound in dollar overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon