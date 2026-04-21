RBI issues consolidated directions on Digital Payments - E-mandate framework
The Reserve Bank of India today issued directions on Digital Payments E-mandate framework, 2026. The directions consolidate extant instructions on e-mandates as also incorporate a few minor changes based on feedback obtained from stakeholders. The directions come into effect immediately. The central bank has made an additional factor of authentication mandatory for processing digital transactions.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST