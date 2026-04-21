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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues consolidated directions on Digital Payments - E-mandate framework

RBI issues consolidated directions on Digital Payments - E-mandate framework

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India today issued directions on Digital Payments E-mandate framework, 2026. The directions consolidate extant instructions on e-mandates as also incorporate a few minor changes based on feedback obtained from stakeholders. The directions come into effect immediately. The central bank has made an additional factor of authentication mandatory for processing digital transactions.
 

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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