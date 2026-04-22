RBI issues Draft Master Direction on Prepaid Payment Instruments
As a part of its continued efforts to develop a conducive framework for long term growth of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) with enhanced security of transactions, a comprehensive review of guidelines on PPIs has been undertaken by the Reserve Bank. Accordingly, RBI has released the draft Master Direction on Prepaid Payment Instruments. The comments / feedback on the draft Direction may be submitted by the regulated entities and members of public / other stakeholders on or before May 22, 2026.
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 6:50 PM IST