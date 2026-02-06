RBI says urban consumer confidence for current period changed marginally

Reserve Bank released the results of January 2026 round of its bi-monthly urban consumer confidence survey (UCCS). The survey collects current perceptions (vis-vis a year ago) and one year ahead expectations of households on general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending. The latest round of the survey was conducted during January 2-11, 2026, covering 5,933 respondents across 19 major cities. Consumer confidence for the current period changed marginally - the Current Situation Index (CSI) stood at 98.1 vis-vis 98.4 in the previous round. Consumer confidence for the year ahead ticked downward, owing mainly to lower expectations on general economic conditions, income and price level compared to the previous round. Thus, the Future Expectations Index (FEI), though in the optimistic zone, dropped by 2.2 points to 123.4.

