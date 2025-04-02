RBI to conduct Rs 80,000 crore OMO in April to manage liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced an Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase worth Rs 80,000 crore in April. The purchases will be conducted in four tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each on April 3, April 8, April 22, and April 29, the central bank said in a statement released late Tuesday.
OMO purchases involve the RBI buying government securities from the market to infuse liquidity, ensuring smoother credit flow and stable financial conditions.
The central bank emphasized that it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take appropriate measures as needed to maintain orderly market operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content