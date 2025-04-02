Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai Motor total sales rises 3% YoY to 67,320 units

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) reported a 2.6% YoY increase in total sales, reaching 67,320 units in March 2025, including domestic sales of 51,820 units and export sales of 15,500 units.

In FY25, the companys total sales reached 762,052 units, comprising 598,666 units in domestic sales and 163,386 units in export sales.

The SUVs contribute to 68.5% of the companys domestic sales in FY25.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, With a 6.8% YoY growth in export sales in February 2025, we are witnessing increasing global demand for our Made-in-India products, reflecting Hyundais strong acceptance worldwide. By optimizing exports, we will continue to reinforce HMILs position as a key export hub for Hyundai Motor Company.

 

On the domestic sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market.

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The company reported an 18.6% decline in net profit to Rs 1,160.73 crore on a 1.3% drop in revenue to Rs 16,647.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.76% to Rs 1,673.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

