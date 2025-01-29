Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI to inject liquidity through USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction

RBI to inject liquidity through USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

As part of its over Rs 1.5 lakh crore liquidity injection into the banking system, the Reserve Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank will be conducting a USD/INR Buy/Sell swap auction of USD 5 billion on January 31 for a tenor of 6 months. RBI stated in its details that the market participants would be required to place their bids in terms of the premium that they are willing to pay to the Reserve Bank for the tenor of the swap, expressed in paisa terms up to two decimal places. The auction cut-off would be based on the premium. The auction will be a multiple-price based auction, i.e., successful bids will get accepted at their respective quoted premium, the central bank noted. The decision on liquidity injections comes days ahead of RBI's next bi-monthly monetary policy.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Outlook

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Outlook

Ami Organics edge higher after PAT soars 155% YoY to Rs 45 crore in Q3 FY25

Ami Organics edge higher after PAT soars 155% YoY to Rs 45 crore in Q3 FY25

Volumes jump at JSW Energy Ltd counter

Volumes jump at JSW Energy Ltd counter

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Nifty above 23,000 level; media shares advance

Nifty above 23,000 level; media shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon