RBI to review guidelines for lending against gold jewellery

RBI to review guidelines for lending against gold jewellery

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The RBI has mentioned in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, to review the guidelines for lending against gold jewellery.

Loans against the collateral of gold jewellery and ornaments are extended by regulated entities (REs) for both consumption and income-generation purposes. Prudential and conduct related regulations for such loans have been issued from time to time and they vary for different categories of REs.

With a view to harmonizing such regulations across REs while keeping in view their risk-taking capabilities, and also to address a few concerns that have been observed, it has been decided to issue comprehensive regulations, on prudential norms and conduct related aspects, for such loans. The draft guidelines in this regard are being issued for public comments.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

