Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank allots 1.59 lakh equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank allots 1.59 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
RBL Bank has allotted 1,59,590 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to eligible employees of the Bank on 29 May 2025, pursuant to the exercise of the vested stock options by them, under the ESOP Scheme(s) of the Bank.

Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank has increased from 60,87,53,709 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 608,75,37,090 to 60,89,13,299 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 608,91,32,990.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hexaware Technologies partners with Fixie.ai

Hexaware Technologies partners with Fixie.ai

IndusInd Bank receives ratings action from CRISIL

IndusInd Bank receives ratings action from CRISIL

Rail Vikas Nigam signs MoU with Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Rail Vikas Nigam signs MoU with Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Wipro launches Innovation Network to accelerate co-innovation with clients

Wipro launches Innovation Network to accelerate co-innovation with clients

Cipla announced incorporation of subsidiary - CiplaRna GmbH' in Germany

Cipla announced incorporation of subsidiary - CiplaRna GmbH' in Germany

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon