RBL Bank allots 1.59 lakh equity shares under ESOP

RBL Bank has allotted 1,59,590 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to eligible employees of the Bank on 29 May 2025, pursuant to the exercise of the vested stock options by them, under the ESOP Scheme(s) of the Bank.
Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank has increased from 60,87,53,709 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 608,75,37,090 to 60,89,13,299 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating to Rs. 608,91,32,990.
