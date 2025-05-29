Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro launches Innovation Network to accelerate co-innovation with clients

Wipro launches Innovation Network to accelerate co-innovation with clients

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Wipro announced the launch of its global Wipro Innovation Network designed to accelerate strategic, client centric co-innovation. The network will leverage frontier technologies ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Quantum Computing to solve some of the most challenging problems for its clients across industries.

At Wipro, we believe that collaboration fuels innovation, said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro. The Wipro Innovation Network is a catalyst for AI-powered co innovation. By bringing together our global clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, we aim to accelerate innovation that solves real-world challenges, unlocks bold new possibilities, and drives competitive edge for our clients.

 

The Wipro Innovation Network will focus on five strategic frontier technology themes: Agentic AI, robotics with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledger technology and quantum-safe cyber resilience. It will bring together Wipro's extensive innovation ecosystem, including the Innovation Labs, the Partner Labs, Wipro Ventures, its crowdsourcing platform Topcoder, alliances with leading academic and research institutions, and its deep technology talent to create an ongoing loop of ideation, research and innovation.

As part of the unveiling of the Wipro Innovation Network, Wipro also announced the opening of its newest and first-of-a-kind Innovation Lab at its Kodathi campus in Bengaluru. This future forward facility will function as a key hub for Wipro's clients to explore the art of the possible

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

