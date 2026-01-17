Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 381.72% in the December 2025 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 381.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 3.68% to Rs 3666.78 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank rose 381.72% to Rs 227.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.68% to Rs 3666.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3536.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3666.783536.55 4 OPM %34.0019.79 -PBDT289.23-177.45 LP PBT289.23-177.45 LP NP227.9547.32 382

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

