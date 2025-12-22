Monday, December 22, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBL Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.65, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.89% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% jump in NIFTY and a 14.72% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.65, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.51% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28411.5, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 303.4, up 0.71% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 95.89% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% jump in NIFTY and a 14.72% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 38.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

