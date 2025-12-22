Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.65%

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3247.7, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.56% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% drop in NIFTY and a 1.9% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.
Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3247.7, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has dropped around 0.26% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54781.35, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.49 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 92.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
