Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 4.83%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.25, up 4.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.88% in last one year as compared to a 9.97% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.14% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.25, up 4.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 26122.1. The Sensex is at 85390.89, up 0.54%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 29.67% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10521.1, up 1.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 200.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.16 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 65.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
