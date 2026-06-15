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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1034.4, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.37% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% drop in NIFTY and a 2.39% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1034.4, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.17% on the day, quoting at 23899.6. The Sensex is at 76443.32, up 1.21%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has risen around 5.66% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56814.8, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1037.7, up 1.9% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 32.37% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% drop in NIFTY and a 2.39% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 28.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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