Scan Steels consolidated net profit declines 28.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Scan Steels consolidated net profit declines 28.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 232.00 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels declined 28.03% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 232.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 233.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales232.00233.55 -1 OPM %8.3310.31 -PBDT17.8223.58 -24 PBT13.8819.65 -29 NP10.5014.59 -28

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

