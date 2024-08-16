Business Standard
Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Unitech International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales decline 99.74% to Rs 0.01 crore
Net Loss of Unitech International reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 99.74% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.013.79 -100 OPM %-2100.00-24.80 -PBDT-0.21-1.12 81 PBT-0.54-1.49 64 NP-0.54-1.49 64
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

