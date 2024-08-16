Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of Marg Techno-Projects declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.041.17 -11 OPM %42.3146.15 -PBDT0.080.14 -43 PBT0.050.11 -55 NP0.030.08 -63
