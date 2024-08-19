Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 352.71 points or 0.61% at 57470.35 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.05%), Bosch Ltd (down 1%),MRF Ltd (down 0.74%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.66%),Cummins India Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.57%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.56%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.51%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.51%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.32%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.77%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.4%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.39%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 626.82 or 1.16% at 54483.91.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 39.18 points or 0.24% at 16348.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.35 points or 0.08% at 24560.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 47.45 points or 0.06% at 80389.39.

On BSE,2717 shares were trading in green, 1260 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

