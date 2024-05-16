Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 54.94 points or 0.73% at 7630.55 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 5.78%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.36%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.13%), DLF Ltd (up 1.09%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.7%), Swan Energy Ltd (down 1.65%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.23%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.38 or 0.27% at 73181.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.8 points or 0.27% at 22260.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 286.86 points or 0.62% at 46831.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.72 points or 0.58% at 14247.79.

On BSE,2121 shares were trading in green, 835 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

