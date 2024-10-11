Business Standard
Real Estate shares slide

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 77.29 points or 0.94% at 8109.89 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, DLF Ltd (down 1.99%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.89%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.2%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.05%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.72%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.97%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.46%) moved up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 202.26 or 0.36% at 56555.62.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 23.93 points or 0.14% at 16662.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.85 points or 0.18% at 24953.6.

Den Networks gains after Q2 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Sensex slides 225 pts; European mkt opens higher

Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 2.42%, up for third straight session

Tata Elxsi Q2 PAT grows 15% YoY to Rs 229 crore

The BSE Sensex index was down 239.7 points or 0.29% at 81371.71.

On BSE,2058 shares were trading in green, 1762 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

