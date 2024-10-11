Business Standard
Den Networks gains after Q2 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Den Networks rose 1.16% to Rs 52.35 after the cable TV distributor reported 13.94% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.05 crore in Q2 FY25 as against 45.68 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 9.95% year on year (YoY) to Rs 249.08 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax increased by 7.70% to Rs 68.89 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 63.96 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses skid 5.21% YoY to Rs 249.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

EBITDA dropped 35% to Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as compared to Rs 43 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 11% in Q2 FY25 as against 16% in Q2 FY24.

 

The company's revenue from cable distribution network business was at Rs 237.42 crore (down 11.42% YoY) while revenue from broadband business stood at Rs 11.65 crore (up 36.25% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 17% YoY to Rs 121 crore during the quarter. Placement/ marketing income jumped 13% YoY to Rs 110 crore and activation revenue slipped 22% YoY to Rs 6 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

As on 30 September 2024, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,050 crore as against Rs 3,009 crore as on 30 September 2023.

Den Networks is a leading Cable TV distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services. DEN's Cable operations covers over 450+ cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

