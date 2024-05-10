Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 86.7 points or 1.18% at 7275.33 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.72%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.07%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.91%), DLF Ltd (up 1.55%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.86%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top losers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.94%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.69%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.55 or 0.22% at 72561.72.
The Nifty 50 index was up 67.55 points or 0.31% at 22025.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.16 points or 0.45% at 45239.99.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.19 points or 0.42% at 13811.14.
On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 1752 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon