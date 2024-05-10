Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 86.7 points or 1.18% at 7275.33 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.72%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.07%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.91%), DLF Ltd (up 1.55%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.86%), and Swan Energy Ltd (up 0.59%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.94%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.69%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.27%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.55 or 0.22% at 72561.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.55 points or 0.31% at 22025.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.16 points or 0.45% at 45239.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.19 points or 0.42% at 13811.14.

On BSE,1946 shares were trading in green, 1752 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News