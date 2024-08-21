Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 122.9 points or 1.5% at 8096.91 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.28%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.98%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.81%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.31%),DLF Ltd (down 1.29%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.86%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.66%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.56%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.5%).
On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.05%), turned up.
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 410.43 or 0.75% at 55266.92.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 54.04 points or 0.33% at 16538.81.
The Nifty 50 index was up 19.2 points or 0.08% at 24718.05.

Board of JK Tyre & Industries approves investment in a renewable power company

Amber Enterprises announces JV with South Korea-based Yujin Machinery

Broader market outperforms; FMCG stocks advance

Manphool Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Bijco Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

The BSE Sensex index was down 70.34 points or 0.09% at 80732.52.
On BSE,2459 shares were trading in green, 1387 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

