At meeting held on 21 August 2024

The Board of JK Tyre & Industries at its meeting held on 21 August 2024 has approved an investment of Rs 1.32 crore in 26% equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for cash at par, of TRUERE Galaxy, a solar power generating company. The investment is aimed for ensuring group captive power status.