Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises announces JV with South Korea-based Yujin Machinery

Amber Enterprises announces JV with South Korea-based Yujin Machinery

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
AT Railway Sub Systems, wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries (Sidwal), [the wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company i.e. Amber Enterprises India (Amber)] alongwith Yujin Machinery, a South Korea Based Company has incorporated a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India, on 20 August 2024, namely Yujin Machinery India.
The new JVC will carry on the business of manufacturing of all types of Driving Gears, Couplers, Pantograph and Brakes for various rolling stocks, including all types of wagons, trams, Vande Bharat trains, Indian Railways products, high speed and metro trains, regional rapid transit systems, etc, in India or such other places agreed between the Joint Venture Partners.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pursuant to the said investment, Yujin Machinery India, has become Joint Venture Company of AT Railway Sub Systems w.e.f 20 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK borrows more than expected in July, underlining challenge for FM Reeves

china Flag, China

China has cut permits by nearly 80% for new coal power plants: Greenpeace

Shipping container, Red Sea

Ship not under command after attacks target it in Red Sea: British military

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee

LIVE news: Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar till Aug 29

gavel law cases

Excise Policy case: HC extends interim bail of Amit Arora till Aug 30

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon