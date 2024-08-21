Amber Enterprises announces JV with South Korea-based Yujin Machinery

AT Railway Sub Systems, wholly owned subsidiary of Sidwal Refrigeration Industries (Sidwal), [the wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company i.e. Amber Enterprises India (Amber)] alongwith Yujin Machinery, a South Korea Based Company has incorporated a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India, on 20 August 2024, namely Yujin Machinery India.

The new JVC will carry on the business of manufacturing of all types of Driving Gears, Couplers, Pantograph and Brakes for various rolling stocks, including all types of wagons, trams, Vande Bharat trains, Indian Railways products, high speed and metro trains, regional rapid transit systems, etc, in India or such other places agreed between the Joint Venture Partners.