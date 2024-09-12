Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 1.1 points or 0.01% at 8014.64 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.1%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.03%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.53%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.09%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.07%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.29%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.77%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.75%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 280.96 or 0.5% at 56428.58.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.8 points or 0.8% at 16817.25.
The Nifty 50 index was up 80.3 points or 0.32% at 24998.75.
More From This Section
The BSE Sensex index was up 161.23 points or 0.2% at 81684.39.
On BSE,2178 shares were trading in green, 1692 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content