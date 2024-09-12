Business Standard
Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 1.1 points or 0.01% at 8014.64 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.1%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.03%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.53%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.09%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.07%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.29%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.77%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.75%) turned up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 280.96 or 0.5% at 56428.58.
 
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.8 points or 0.8% at 16817.25.
The Nifty 50 index was up 80.3 points or 0.32% at 24998.75.

Lupin gains on inking pact to acquire 43% stake in Sunsure Solarpark

HFCL showcases its latest innovative highdensity blown fibre solutions

Nippon India Mutual Fund launches Nippon India Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund

Board of Raymond approves investment of Rs 50 cr in Ten X Realty

Maruti Suzuki India launches S-CNG variant of the Epic New Swift

The BSE Sensex index was up 161.23 points or 0.2% at 81684.39.
On BSE,2178 shares were trading in green, 1692 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

