Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Realty index decreasing 1.1 points or 0.01% at 8014.64 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.1%), Sobha Ltd (up 2.03%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.53%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.09%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.07%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.29%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.77%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.75%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 280.96 or 0.5% at 56428.58.