REC consolidated net profit rises 33.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 12677.18 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.67% to Rs 14145.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11166.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 47504.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39478.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of REC rose 33.07% to Rs 4079.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3065.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 12677.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10243.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.