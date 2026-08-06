REC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 363.1, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% rally in NIFTY and a 1.85% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.1, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24651.6. The Sensex is at 78815.46, up 0.3%.REC Ltd has gained around 1.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26843.9, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 362.55, down 0.63% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 5.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% rally in NIFTY and a 1.85% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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