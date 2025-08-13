Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2025.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2025.

Refex Industries Ltd tumbled 7.55% to Rs 380 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47851 shares in the past one month.

 

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 800.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18632 shares in the past one month.

Coromandel International Ltd lost 5.64% to Rs 2264. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22658 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Di-Ammonia Phosphate, DAP

L&T Energy, Japan's ITOCHU to develop green ammonia project in Gujarat

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 390 pts, Nifty tests 24,650; Healthcare index gains 2%

KFC, Devyani International

Devyani International Q1 result: Profit plunges 88% amid sluggish demand

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Smallcap travel related stock zooms 66% in 3 days. Do you own?

Apple MacBook Air with M4 in Sky Blue colour

Apple's low-cost MacBook with A-series iPhone chip may launch later in 2025

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 1360.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5762 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5677 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 489.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Landmark Cars spurts after Q1 PAT soars 117% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Landmark Cars spurts after Q1 PAT soars 117% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Volumes jump at NMDC Steel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at NMDC Steel Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

FPIs withdrew net Rs 1.27 lakh crore from equities in FY25, investor sentiment remains cautious

FPIs withdrew net Rs 1.27 lakh crore from equities in FY25, investor sentiment remains cautious

Barometers trade with small gains; media shares climb

Barometers trade with small gains; media shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon