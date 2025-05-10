Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 695.15 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 8.42% to Rs 56.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 695.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 747.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.03% to Rs 170.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.27% to Rs 2789.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2914.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales695.15747.21 -7 2789.612914.06 -4 OPM %16.1216.11 -13.6913.95 - PBDT114.73120.75 -5 388.30416.76 -7 PBT75.3682.29 -8 229.87269.27 -15 NP56.2261.39 -8 170.33200.47 -15

May 10 2025

