Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 34.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.44% to Rs 700.94 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 34.94% to Rs 94.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.44% to Rs 700.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 601.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.68% to Rs 288.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 270.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 2349.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2065.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales700.94601.95 16 2349.382065.01 14 OPM %25.5018.28 -22.7219.29 - PBDT162.28105.13 54 499.52379.57 32 PBT127.0279.42 60 380.09283.41 34 NP94.9670.37 35 288.58270.50 7
