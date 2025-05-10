Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 61.72 croreNet profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 30.04% to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 61.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 125.96% to Rs 73.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.85% to Rs 258.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales61.7254.72 13 258.08165.60 56 OPM %26.5928.64 -34.3323.34 - PBDT21.4718.03 19 102.2149.55 106 PBT20.2917.22 18 97.7346.35 111 NP15.9312.25 30 73.9832.74 126
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content