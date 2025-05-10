Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Synergy Green Industries standalone net profit rises 18.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 97.47 crore

Net profit of Synergy Green Industries rose 18.15% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 97.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.11% to Rs 16.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 362.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales97.4782.31 18 362.27326.31 11 OPM %15.2611.63 -14.4312.04 - PBDT10.827.26 49 38.0127.75 37 PBT7.674.03 90 24.9915.66 60 NP3.843.25 18 16.8911.56 46

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

