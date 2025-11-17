Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 191.56% to Rs 69.13 croreNet profit of Reliable Data Services rose 75.00% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 191.56% to Rs 69.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales69.1323.71 192 OPM %8.2912.57 -PBDT4.741.88 152 PBT3.031.74 74 NP2.241.28 75
